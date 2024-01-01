Afghanistan: Taliban tighten control on women’s lives

Shafaqna English- The Taliban have declared women’s public voices “Haram” (forbidden) and have instructed preachers to promote this law.

In Lal Wa Sarjangal District of Ghor province, the Taliban’s morality police told residents that it would be better for women to die than to work outside the home, particularly in response to questions about widows and self-supporting women.

The letter indicates that the Taliban have intensified restrictions on citizens, especially women, to enforce their “Law for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.”

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

