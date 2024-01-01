UK: Government statistics indcate religious hate crimes up 25% in England-Wales

Shafaqna English- Religious hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 25% i to record levels, primarily driven by an increase in anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim offences, government statistics show.

The increase, from 8,370 to 10,484 offences reported to police forces in the year to March, was driven by a rise in offences against Jewish people and to a lesser extent Muslims, the Home Office said. The overall number of hate crimes dropped.

According to the statistical bulletin, the total of 10,484 anti-religious offences was the highest annual tally of these offences since hate crime records began in the year ending March 2012.

Source: Guardian

