Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024: Protein Design and AI Predictions

Shafaqna English- The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John Jumper for their pioneering work on proteins. Baker was recognized for his advancements in designing entirely new proteins, which have applications in medicine and materials science, according to CNN.

Hassabis and Jumper, from Google DeepMind, were honored for developing AlphaFold2, an AI system that accurately predicts protein structures, solving a decades-old problem in biology. Their work has broad implications for fields like drug discovery and biodegradation of plastics.

Source: CNN

