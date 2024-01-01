English
Halal Cosmetics Market Poised For Global Growth

Shafaqna English- The Halal cosmetics market is experiencing potential growth due to rising demand for ethical, cruelty-free, and alcohol-free products that comply with Islamic law. This market primarily targets Muslim consumers but is also gaining traction among non-Muslim customers interested in vegan and natural products, according to OpenPR.

Key drivers include increasing awareness in the Asia-Pacific and Persian Gulf regions and a growing online market. Major players in this industry include Amara Cosmetics, Pure Halal Cosmetics, and SAAF Cosmetics.

Source: OpenPR

