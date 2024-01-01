Saudi Arabia fails to win seat on UN’s Human Rights Council

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has failed to win a seat on the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in a vote on the three-year term beginning in January 2025.

This is the second time in a row that the Saudi Arabia has lost it bid to secure a place on the 47-member council, whose members are elected by the UN’s General Assembly. In 2020, it also finished last in the secret ballot, held at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

In Wednesday’s (09 Oct 2024) election, it received 117 votes, the least among six Asia-Pacific countries competing for five seats on a regional slate.

Source: Middle East Eye

