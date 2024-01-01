English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia fails to win seat on UN’s Human Rights Council

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has failed to win a seat on the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in a vote on the three-year term beginning in January 2025.

This is the second time in a row that the Saudi Arabia has lost it bid to secure a place on the 47-member council, whose members are elected by the UN’s General Assembly. In 2020, it also finished last in the secret ballot, held at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

In Wednesday’s (09 Oct 2024) election, it received 117 votes, the least among six Asia-Pacific countries competing for five seats on a regional slate.

Source: Middle East Eye  

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia executes 213 people in less than 10 months

nafiseh yazdani

Saudis gained third place in ‘Halal Fair’ in Malaysia

parniani

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh To Host ‘UN World Data Forum 2026’

nafiseh yazdani

Severe Flood in Medina [Videos]

parniani

Olympics 2024: Bronze for Iran in female taekwondo

rahman samadreza

Arab News: Saudi Arabia Targets Global Halal Market Leadership

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.