Shafaqna English- A year later, earthquake survivors continue to face hardships, with homelessness remaining a critical issue.

Residents of the affected areas report that the lack of shelter, clean drinking water, and medical facilities has created significant challenges.

About a year ago, deadly earthquakes struck Herat Province, killing over 2,500 people and injuring nearly 10,000 others, many of whom became homeless.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

