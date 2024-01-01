World Bank’s Economist says Malaysia to become high-income nation by 2028

Shafaqna English- Malaysia will achieve high-income nation status by 2028, a top World Bank’s Economist has said.

Malaysia is on track to hit the milestone after the Washington, DC-based lender raised the country’s 2024 growth forecast from 4.3 percent to 4.9 percent, Apurva Sanghi, Lead Economist for Malaysia, said on Thursday (10 Oct 2024).

Higher growth is translating to better living standards, which, paired with a stronger ringgit, have put higher-income status “within reach”, Apurva said.

Malaysia’s economy is 12 percent larger than before the COVID-19 pandemic, putting it ahead of every Southeast Asian country apart from Singapore, Apurva added.

