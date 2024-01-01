English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

World Bank’s Economist says Malaysia to become high-income nation by 2028

0

Shafaqna English- Malaysia will achieve high-income nation status by 2028, a top World Bank’s Economist has said.

Malaysia is on track to hit the milestone after the Washington, DC-based lender raised the country’s 2024 growth forecast from 4.3 percent to 4.9 percent, Apurva Sanghi, Lead Economist for Malaysia, said on Thursday (10 Oct 2024).

Higher growth is translating to better living standards, which, paired with a stronger ringgit, have put higher-income status “within reach”, Apurva said.

Malaysia’s economy is 12 percent larger than before the COVID-19 pandemic, putting it ahead of every Southeast Asian country apart from Singapore, Apurva added.

Source: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Malaysia uses AI to aid mental health diagnosis & treatment

parniani

World Bank: Gaza’s Residents Suffer From 100% Poverty

leila yazdani

Malaysia records arrival of 4.5 million Muslim tourists last year

nafiseh yazdani

Saudis gained third place in ‘Halal Fair’ in Malaysia

parniani

Halal Park Cambodia to Boost Global Halal Market

parniani

China Provides Muslim Malaysian Tourists With Halal-Friendly Xinjiang Travel Packages

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.