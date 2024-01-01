Saudi Arabian university place improved in 2024 global rankings

Shafaqna English- In the space of just four years King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia has climbed over 330 spots, now securing 176th place worldwide in the 2024 rankings.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, which is located in the Eastern Province, has secured a historic achievement after ranking as the top university in the Middle East and North Africa for 2024, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

KFUPM’s rapid rise is part of a broader strategic transformation that began in 2020, when it was ranked 507th globally. In the space of just four years it has climbed over 330 spots, now securing 176th place worldwide in the 2024 rankings.

Source: New Arab

