Book: “Islamic Family Law” by Ayatollah Milani

Shafaqna English- The Book “Islamic Family Law ” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Hussaini Milani is published by‎‎ Islam in English Press in 2012.

Islamic Law (also known as Shari’ah) contains four categories: Acts of Devotion, Commercial Law, Family Law and Criminal Law. For Muslims in non–Muslim countries, Acts of Devotion are secured for all regardless of race or the religion of the country.

In relation to Commercial Law, Muslims are free to formulate terms and conditions so that the contracts they enter into comply with Islam. As for Family Law, there is little contradiction/controversy between Islamic Law and the Law of the Land.

The only category where there are marked differences is the penal code; this has prompted much heated debate in European countries, particularly the United Kingdom. This book focuses upon Family Law.

Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Al-Milani has authored seven books in Arabic, seven in English, and one in Persian.

In addition to being Imam at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre, Ayatollah Al-Milani is Dean of International Colleges for Islamic Studies, London and Islamic studies PhD candidate supervisor.

Source: www.almilani.com