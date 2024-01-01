English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Wilaadat of Imam Hasan Al-Asakari (AS)”

0

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli at the celebration of the life of Imam Hasan Al-Asakari (AS) on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Speaker:

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli is a well-known Muslim Shia scholar, public speaker as well as a researcher. He is the Executive Director of Noor Islamic Education, an established charitable organisation based in the United Kingdom. Born close to Kadhimiyya (Baghdad, Iraq) in 1978, his great grandfather – Sheikh Mohammed Rida – was a distinguished scholar in Hilla, which is situated approximately 100km south of Baghdad.

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Failed State: Why Nothing Works and How We Fix It”

