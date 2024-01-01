English
Astronauts Push Biology’s Limits as Crew-8 Departs

Shafaqna English- Astronauts aboard Expedition 72 are exploring the effects of space on physical fitness and plant growth while preparing for the departure of four crewmates. Key activities include monitored exercise to counteract bone and muscle loss in microgravity and plant water management studies to support space agriculture, SciTechDaily reported.

The crew also reviewed emergency procedures in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom and conducted maintenance of scientific instruments for biological research. Crew-8’s departure is scheduled for early Sunday (13 Oct 2024) with NASA+ broadcasting the event.

Source: SciTechDaily

www.shafaqna.com

