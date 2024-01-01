Expert: Pollution levels in Iraq exceeds WHO’s limits by 24 times

Shafaqna English- A significant and dangerous rise in pollution levels in Iraq, according to weather forecasting expert.

Sadiq Atia mentioned in a post on X, that “the map of air quality index AQI pollution levels in Iraq, including the capital Baghdad, indicated on Friday (11 Oct 2024) morning high values exceeding 150-225 mg / m³. These values exceed by about 18-24 times the health limit allowed in the atmosphere according to the World Health Organization (WHO).”

“The reason is the increase in activities harmful to the environment, the most important of which are: Oil refineries, factories, car exhaust, and the burning of waste that spreads randomly,” he continued.

Source: Shafaq News

