UN’s Chief: One-third of Myanmar population in dire need of humanitarian assistance

Shafaqna English- One-third of the Myanmar population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Amid escalating hostilities in Myanmar that have plunged millions into a deepening humanitarian crisis, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday (11 Oct 2024) urged the country’s neighbours “to leverage their influence” to bring about peace.

The UN’s Chief’s appeal comes as aid agencies warn that millions of people remain in acute need across Myanmar – particularly in the north, southeast and Rakhine state. Their plight has been made even worse by torrential rainfall and catastrophic flooding, amid a lack of humanitarian access and insufficient relief funding.

Millions have been forced to flee their homes,” Mr. Guterres told a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN. “I support strengthened cooperation between the UN’s Special Envoy and the ASEAN Chair on innovative ways to promote a Myanmar-led process.”

