English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeaturedHuman rightsOther News

UN’s Chief: One-third of Myanmar population in dire need of humanitarian assistance

0

Shafaqna English- One-third of the Myanmar population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Amid escalating hostilities in Myanmar that have plunged millions into a deepening humanitarian crisis, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday (11 Oct 2024) urged the country’s neighbours “to leverage their influence” to bring about peace.

The UN’s Chief’s appeal comes as aid agencies warn that millions of people remain in acute need across Myanmar – particularly in the north, southeast and Rakhine state. Their plight has been made even worse by torrential rainfall and catastrophic flooding, amid a lack of humanitarian access and insufficient relief funding.

Millions have been forced to flee their homes,” Mr. Guterres told a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN. “I support strengthened cooperation between the UN’s Special Envoy and the ASEAN Chair on innovative ways to promote a Myanmar-led process.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Chief: Humanitarian system in Gaza ‘hanging by a thread’

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: New laws strip Afghan women of all their rights

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief alarmed by full-scale assault on Sudanese city of Al-Fasher

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Chief: The World cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza

leila yazdani

UN: Security incidents in Afghanistan increased by 53%

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA lost 212 of its staff members since start of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.