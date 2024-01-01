USA: Muslim woman filed lawsuit against sheriff’s office over forced removal of Hijab

Shafaqna English- A Muslim woman is suing Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, alleging that her religious rights were violated when she was forced to remove her Hijab for a booking photo that was later published online.

Layla Soliz of Knoxville, Tennesee, filed the lawsuit on Monday (07 Oct 2024) following her arrested on 15 May 2024 during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

After being detained for several hours, she was taken to the Knox County detention facility where officers photographed her without her Hijab despite her objections. They took a second photo with her Hijab, which Soliz wears daily as part of her Muslim faith.

Source: Middle East Eye

