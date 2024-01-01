HRW: Haitian armed gangs enlisting starving children to strengthen ranks

Shafaqna English- According to a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW), hunger and poverty drive children to join armed gangs in Haiti, so much so that 30% of the gang members are kids.

The rights organization stated that the armed groups, which dominate much of Haiti, are luring hundreds, if not thousands, of impoverished children to join their ranks with promises of food and shelter.

HRW reports that as many as 30% of Haitian gang members are now children who have been coerced into illegal activities, serving as armed soldiers, spies, or being exploited for sexual purposes.

Source: Al Mayadeen

