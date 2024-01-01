UNAMA: More than three years of opportunities have been lost for millions girls in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- More than three years of opportunities have been lost, not only for millions of girls but for families in Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNAMA said.

Roza Otunbayeva, stated on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl that this important day is marked in Afghanistan “with a great deal of sorrow,” as it has now been 1,120 days since the education ban on girls above the age of 12.

In a statement, she said that more than three years of opportunities have been lost, not only for millions of girls but for families and the entire country.

She said that with each passing day, the lives of girls are further damaged.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly, through a resolution, declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl to recognize girls’ rights and their unique challenges around the world.

This year, the day is being celebrated under the slogan “Girls’ Vision for the Future.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com