English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 30,000 Palestinians perform Friday Prayer on 11 October 2024

0

Shafaqna English- 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 11 October 2024

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 4 October 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 4 October 2024

leila yazdani

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 27 September 2024

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 20 September 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 20 September 2024

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.