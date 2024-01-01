English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsSports

Fifa ignored report into human rights concerns over Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid

0

Shafaqna English- A group of leading legal figures say Fifa has ignored their report into human rights concerns over the 2034 World Cup.

A decision on the Saudi bid to host the World Cup is to be made in December, although it appears to be a foregone conclusion given there are no other bidders. The lawyers – Prof Mark Pieth, Stefan Wehrenberg and Rodney Dixon KC – submitted a report to Fifa in May pointing out areas in which the Saudi state breached the human rights policies of world football’s governing body.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

French Football Federation to complain to FIFA Over Racist Chants by Argentina Players

rahman samadreza

Human rights report: Racism cases in France surged by 32% in 2023

leila yazdani

AFC supports Palestine’s proposal to suspend Israel from FIFA

rahman samadreza

Turkey: Violence at Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match prompts FIFA call for action

rahman samadreza

Goal: FIFA’s Chief calls for automatic ban of teams whose fans commit racist insults

rahman samadreza

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.