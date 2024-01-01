Fifa ignored report into human rights concerns over Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid

Shafaqna English- A group of leading legal figures say Fifa has ignored their report into human rights concerns over the 2034 World Cup.

A decision on the Saudi bid to host the World Cup is to be made in December, although it appears to be a foregone conclusion given there are no other bidders. The lawyers – Prof Mark Pieth, Stefan Wehrenberg and Rodney Dixon KC – submitted a report to Fifa in May pointing out areas in which the Saudi state breached the human rights policies of world football’s governing body.

