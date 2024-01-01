USA envoy: Afghan women-girls face devastating mental health crisis

Shafaqna English- Afghans, especially women and girls, are facing a devastating mental health crisis due to the policies of Taliban, USA Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, said.

“As we commemorate World Mental Health Day, I want to draw attention to the devastating mental health crisis faced by Afghans, especially women & girls, due to the Taliban’s (IEA) alarming & extreme policies.” Amiri said.

“We must all be resolute in supporting them in the struggle for their rights,” she added.

Sources: Ariana News

