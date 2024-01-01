Survivors of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings win Nobel Peace Prize

The movement was honored “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the committee said.

Nihon Hidankyo is a Japanese organization of survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States. It was founded in 1956 and is found in all 47 prefectures of Japan. The movement’s main goals include “the prevention of nuclear war and the abolition of nuclear weapons, including the signing of an international treaty for their total prohibition and elimination.” In addition, Hidankyo members advocate for government payouts for all atomic bombing victims and improvements in Tokyo’s current policies toward the victims. The organization has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times since 1985.