Growing outrage in Muslim world over Israeli threat to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English- The Israeli right-wing Channel 14 published a photo of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, as part of a list of potential assassination targets. The broadcast has sparked widespread outrage across Iraq and Muslim countries.

According to Shafaqna, “Israel’s Channel 14, a right-wing outlet closely aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, broadcasted the image, but any official Israeli state body did not release it. In the context of Israel’s recent war on Lebanon, Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a fatwa urging Muslims to support the Lebanese people. He has also led ongoing efforts to collect funds and humanitarian aid for Lebanon,” Yassin Taha, a Kurdish political analyst and professor of religious studies, told the New Arab.

Iraqi government has responded swiftly to this incident

The Iraqi government strongly condemned the insult from the Israeli media to the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia in the country, the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

The unprecedented attack on one of the world’s most revered religious figures prompted the Iraqi government to call on the international community to denounce attempts to harm globally respected and influential figures.

In a statement, government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said, “In the wake of Israel entity’s escalating genocidal war and blatant crimes against humanity in Gaza and Lebanon, its racist, inciting media has launched a vicious attack on the image of the Supreme Religious Authority.”

He added, “The Iraqi government strongly condemns any attack on our Supreme Religious Authority, which is respected and revered by all Iraqis, the Arab and Islamic worlds, and the international community. We warn of the dangers of these attempts, rooted in racism and deep disrespect for the sanctities of nations. Such provocations encourage the expansion of aggression and pose a real threat to international peace and security. ”

Al-Awadi also called on the UN Secretary-General and all international communities “to reject and condemn any action that offends the feelings of Muslims worldwide and attempts to undermine globally respected figures.”

Iraqi Parliament condemns Israeli media’s attack on the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Acting Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, strongly condemned on Wednesday Israeli media for offensive remarks against Iraq’s highest religious authority, the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

In his statement, Al-Mandalawi denounced the “offensive remarks made by Israeli media against Iraq’s supreme religious authority which reveals the malicious intent of this Zionist entity, and determined to undermine the scholars, leaders, and symbols of the Muslim world.”

He added that “this act is part of a broader pattern of crimes and vile plots orchestrated by the occupying entity, targeting the sacred figures and religious symbols of the Muslim community.”

Political and religious groups in Iraq have also condemned the broadcast

National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji called the targeting of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani a “serious provocation” and warned that such actions would not go unanswered.

The Islamic Dawa Party also weighed in, calling the broadcast an “insult” to all Iraqis. “The occupying entity has overstepped its bounds, committing atrocities against women, children, and innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon, and now it seeks to target our religious authority,” the party said in a statement.

The party noted that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani influence extends far beyond Iraq, representing a leadership that is highly regarded by Muslims across the world.

“Targeting the religious authority is a direct attack on millions of followers, and this provocation is being met with outrage,” the statement continued.

Iraq’s Head of the Islamic Scholars Association condemned threats made by Israel against prominent religious figures

Iraq’s Head of the Islamic Scholars Association, Sheikh Khaled Al-Mulla, has condemned the threats made by the Israel against prominent religious figures, including Najaf-based Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, stating that these actions confirm that “Israel” is waging a religious war against Muslims.

In a statement to Al Mayadeen, Sheikh Al-Mulla emphasized that “Israel” is attempting to frame the ongoing war as being directed against a specific sect, but he believes it will ultimately fail in this endeavour.

He criticized the Israeli threats against Sayyed al-Sistani, asserting that they aim to expand the scope of the war to distract from its losses and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sheikh Al-Mulla also pointed out that the Israeli occupation is courting criminal gangs, like ISIS, which Sayyed al-Sistani has previously called to fight against.

Furthermore, he stressed that Israel entity has lost all its leverage and is now resorting to sectarianism in an attempt to sow discord among Muslims”.

Iraqi scholar slams Israel’s insult to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Senior Iraqi cleric, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Taqi Modarresi, one of the Iraqi scholars, has condemned the insults and media attacks of Israel against the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

He invited all believers and Muslims to express their position in condemning and denouncing this insult, in different ways and at all levels.

Ayatollah Modarresi further stressed that this is an insult and violation of the entire Ummah and this matter should not be overlooked easily, since silence in the face of these attacks will be a prelude for the enemy to do worse.

He pointed out,” One of the duties of the Muslim Ummah today is to defend their holy places, scholars and leaders against any attack and insult from the enemies of Islam and Muslims.”

Iraqi PM to US delegation: Israeli media overstepped boundaries by attacking the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani announced during his meeting with a US delegation that the “Israel” has overstepped its boundaries by insulting symbols and prominent figures.

While receiving US Congressman Seth Moulton and US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski, Al-Sudani stated, “The Zionist media has attacked the revered Ayatollah Ali Sistani,” affirming that this represents “an offense to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.”

USA envoy slams ‘suggestion of targeting’ Muslim scholar Grand Ayatollah Sistani by Israeli TV

Washington’s envoy to Baghdad denounces Israeli broadcast that portrays Shia leader as a target for assassination.

The United States ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, has denounced featuring Shia spiritual leader the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani on an apparent hit list by Israel’s Channel 14, praising the Muslim scholar for “promoting a more peaceful region”.

“Grand Ayatollah Sistani is a renowned and respected religious leader in the international community. He is a critical and influential voice in promoting a more peaceful region,” Romanowski said in a social media post without explicitly mentioning the Israeli broadcast

This rejection follows a meeting earlier in the day between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, Romanowski, and US Congressman Seth Moulton, where the PM stated, “The Israeli media has attacked the revered Ayatollah Al-Sistani,” affirming that this represents “an offense to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.”

