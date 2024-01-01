Use of AI in job recruitment discriminates against people based on gender, religion

Shafaqna English- AI-powered job recruitment discriminates against people based on gender, religion.
Yeliz Bozkurt Gumrukcuoglu, a professor of private law at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that tech giants like Meta, Google and Amazon have been known to use such tools, as these automatic filtering tools provide time efficiency.
Gumrukcuoglu said that “algorithmic discrimination” occurs when the data the AI is trained on already carries biases against certain groups, thereby making unfavourable decisions against them.
The prejudices of those who develop these tools also contribute to the unfairness of AI-powered job recruitment, said Gumrukcuoglu, and as a result, she argued that considerably fewer people of colour and women can pass through the AI filtering.