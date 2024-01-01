English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Use of AI in job recruitment discriminates against people based on gender, religion

0

Shafaqna English- AI-powered job recruitment discriminates against people based on gender, religion.

Yeliz Bozkurt Gumrukcuoglu, a professor of private law at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that tech giants like Meta, Google and Amazon have been known to use such tools, as these automatic filtering tools provide time efficiency.

Gumrukcuoglu said that “algorithmic discrimination” occurs when the data the AI is trained on already carries biases against certain groups, thereby making unfavourable decisions against them.

The prejudices of those who develop these tools also contribute to the unfairness of AI-powered job recruitment, said Gumrukcuoglu, and as a result, she argued that considerably fewer people of colour and women can pass through the AI filtering.

Source:TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU court rules gender-nationality sufficient for Afghan women to be granted asylum

nafiseh yazdani

India: Targeting Muslims alleged in row over naming restaurant by religion

leila yazdani

New pollution problems created by new space race

parniani

[Video] The day our religion was perfected

asadian

Adoption of EU Digital Services Act for 19 online platforms

asadian

Amazon opens academy in Saudi Arabia to support digital economy

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.