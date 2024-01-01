Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement

Shafaqna English- Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal, a holder of 22 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday his decision to retire at the conclusion of this season, reported by Anadolu Agency.

In an Instagram video, the 38-year-old Nadal conveyed: “I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis.”

He stated: “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could ever have imagined.”

Nadal confirmed that he plans to conclude his career in his final event at the Davis Cup finals, which will take place in Malaga, Spain, in November.

