George Baldock, Greek defender, found dead in swimming pool

Shafaqna English- On Thursday, Panathinaikos confirmed the death of George Baldock, a defender for both the club and the Greek national team, at the age of 31, Anadolu Agency reported.

The club stated, expressing that the Athens club is currently in a state of shock, : “The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

The European football governing organization, UEFA, stated that it was “deeply saddened” by the news of Baldock’s demise.

ERT, the Greek public broadcaster, stated that Baldock, who was born in Buckingham, England, and also held Greek citizenship, was discovered dead in the swimming pool of his home in Glyfada, a region in southern Athens.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

 

