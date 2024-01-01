Polls: Starmer’s personal approval rating has plummeted after 100 days in office

Shafaqna English- Keir Starmer’s center-left Labour Party was elected by a landslide on July 4 after 14 years. But after weeks of stories about feuding, freebies and fiscal gloom, polls suggest British Prime Minister’s personal approval rating has plummeted.

“You couldn’t really have imagined a worse start,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. ”First impressions count, and it’s going to be difficult to turn those around.”

Starmer won the election on promises to banish years of turmoil and scandal under Conservative governments, get Britain’s sluggish economy growing and restore frayed public services such as the state-funded National Health Service.

Sources: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com