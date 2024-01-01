UNHCR: Sudanese Refugee numbers swell as war continues to drive displacement

Shafaqna English-The number of Sudanese refugees in South Sudan has surpassed half a million as war continues to drive displacement, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, announced on Friday.

South Sudan now ranks as the second largest recipient of people fleeing Sudan, with more than 810,000 new arrivals since April 2023, including returning South Sudanese refugees who were sheltering in Sudan and refugee and asylum seekers from other countries.

UNHCR warned that the situation is likely to worsen, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian challenges in the country.

“The conflict in Sudan is hitting South Sudan harder than any other country in the region and adds to the immense challenges the nation is facing,” said Marie-Helene Verney, UNHCR Representative in South Sudan.

