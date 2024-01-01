Fire engulfs historic church in Chile

Shafaqna English-Eyewitness video showed the San Francisco Church in Iquique, Chile burning down to ashes, with smoke rising above it.

The San Francisco Church, declared a national monument in October 1994 by the Chilean government, was mainly made of wood. According to local media, despite the efforts of twelve firefighter units at the site, the church was completely ravaged. Authorities of Tarapaca reported no fatalities and are currently investigating the source of the fire.

Sources: Economic Times

