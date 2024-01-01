Halal Empty Capsules Market Expands with Rising Demand and Regulatory Support

Shafaqna English- The halal empty capsules market is experiencing notable growth due to increasing demand for halal-certified products, driven by a rise in the global Muslim population, expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, and heightened awareness about health and ethical consumption, according to Markets and Markets.

Gelatin-based and vegetarian capsules are becoming widely used, meeting strict halal standards. Key market drivers include the rise in regulatory frameworks for halal products and innovations in plant-based alternatives. Leading companies are focusing on product expansion and regional penetration to capitalize on these trends.

Source: Markets and Markets

