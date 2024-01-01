English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

Halal Empty Capsules Market Expands with Rising Demand and Regulatory Support

0

Shafaqna English- The halal empty capsules market is experiencing notable growth due to increasing demand for halal-certified products, driven by a rise in the global Muslim population, expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, and heightened awareness about health and ethical consumption, according to Markets and Markets.

Gelatin-based and vegetarian capsules are becoming widely used, meeting strict halal standards. Key market drivers include the rise in regulatory frameworks for halal products and innovations in plant-based alternatives. Leading companies are focusing on product expansion and regional penetration to capitalize on these trends.

Source: Markets and Markets

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Halal Cosmetics Market Poised For Global Growth

parniani

Azerbaijan’s Growing Potential in Halal Tourism, Says Brazilian Official

parniani

2024 Halal Shopper Study: Rising Demand For Diverse Products

parniani

Baku: First Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum

parniani

UK’s Halal Nutraceuticals-Vaccines Market To Hit $137B By 2033

parniani

India To Begin Halal Meat Exports to 15 Muslim Nations

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.