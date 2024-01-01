Microsoft Unveils AI Innovations to Transform Healthcare Delivery

Shafaqna English- Microsoft has expanded its AI capabilities in healthcare to address the industry’s evolving challenges. Key developments include the introduction of multimodal medical imaging models in Azure AI Studio, which allow for more comprehensive image analysis, and the integration of new healthcare data solutions into Microsoft Fabric, enhancing data management and interoperability.



Additionally, an AI-driven nursing workflow tool aims to streamline processes, reducing administrative burdens for nursing staff. By leveraging these advancements, Microsoft intends to empower healthcare providers, improve patient outcomes, and tackle workforce shortages and rising costs in the sector.

Source: Microsoft

www.shafaqna.com