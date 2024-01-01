English
Iraqi PM forms emergency committee to tackle air pollution in Baghdad

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani formed a specialized ministerial committee to address the issue of air pollution in Baghdad.

the Prime Minister’s media office announced that Al-Sudani has directed the formation of a specialized committee. This committee will be led by the advisor to the Ministry of Environment and will include the advisor to the Ministry of Oil, representatives from the Ministry of Electricity, the technical agent of Baghdad Municipality, and the Director General of the Department of Environmental Protection and Improvement for the Central Region. The committee’s mandate is to investigate the pollution situation and the persistent sulfur odor affecting Baghdad and neighboring governorates, identify its causes, and implement appropriate solutions.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

