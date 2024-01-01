Slow poison to Pakistan’s digital economy

In August, a nationwide internet disruption raised concerns among IT experts about long-term damage to Pakistan’s digital sector. Initially, officials blamed sharks for damaging undersea cables, then shifted blame to VPN users and later to a web management system (WMS) upgrade aimed at improving cybersecurity. Most recently, a cellular service provider experienced an internet outage, which industry insiders linked to the WMS.

Digital rights activists argue that these disruptions are part of a government strategy to suppress dissent, pointing to the unannounced ban on X (formerly Twitter) as an example. While the misuse of social media by political groups is a concern, critics argue that targeting the internet is an ineffective and harmful approach.

Pakistan had gained recognition as a tech hub, but ongoing internet issues could drive businesses elsewhere. Earlier internet disruptions even affected the stock exchange, where at least five percent of online transactions were impacted. These challenges threaten Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, damaging online businesses and freelancers, and require more innovative solutions rather than restrictive measures like app bans and slowing internet speeds.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article