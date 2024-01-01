Pakistan: No more affordable healthcare

While government intervention in a free market is often criticized, the sight of millions of Pakistanis struggling to afford basic healthcare services is a pressing concern that cannot be overlooked. As the drug mafia’s “greed” leads to artificial shortages, many patients find themselves resorting to the black market for essential medications. This situation poses a dire threat to public health, leaving many to wonder how the rising costs will affect overall health outcomes in a nation where a significant portion of the population already lives below the poverty line.

For countless families, accessing essential medications is increasingly challenging. With prices soaring, the ability to afford life-saving drugs becomes an even greater struggle, forcing individuals to forgo necessary treatment. Compounding this issue is the recent 18.76 percent increase in doctors’ fees and a staggering 15.22 percent rise in overall healthcare facility costs, indicating that essential treatments are quickly becoming inaccessible for those who need them most.

The crisis is exacerbated by unprecedented inflation and a dismal exchange rate, which have made it nearly impossible for Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to procure active ingredients from foreign suppliers. However, the pharmaceutical companies’ relentless drive to maximize profits remains a contentious issue, with critics questioning the ethics of their pricing practices and calling for greater accountability.

In light of unchecked price hikes, there is an urgent need for more stringent regulations and oversight in the pharmaceutical sector. The government must take proactive measures to address the root causes of these issues and mitigate their crippling impact on public health. This includes ensuring that drug pricing is fair and transparent, enhancing accessibility to essential medications, and fostering a healthcare environment that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens over profit margins. Without significant reforms, the dream of affordable healthcare in Pakistan remains just that—a dream.

