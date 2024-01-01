Access to technology is also a major issue for girls, particularly in low-income countries, where an estimated 90% of adolescent girls and young women do not use the internet. Exposure to online sexual violence and abuse is a contributing factor, compounded by the fact that girls often bear the blame for such abuse, leading to further restrictions on their access to digital resources.

These statistics highlight the global failure to ensure equality for women, which starts with providing girls the opportunities and protection they need. Persistent gender discrimination and exclusion keep women marginalized, limiting their role in society and perpetuating cycles of inequality. In Pakistan, for instance, around 53% of the 25 million out-of-school children are girls, leading to low female participation in the workforce. The female labor participation rate stands at just over 24%, compared to around 80% for men. Women hold only 5.71% of senior leadership positions, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report.

The lack of visible female role models in power further exacerbates the challenges faced by young girls in Pakistan, leaving them with few advocates for their rights. The absence of women in critical sectors such as healthcare and education also restricts girls’ access to essential services, as they often feel more comfortable in environments where women are present. This reveals the cyclical nature of gender exclusion: fewer women in the workforce means fewer resources and opportunities for girls.

Although Pakistan has made some progress, narrowing gender gaps slightly and passing new laws on sexual harassment and domestic violence, implementation has been slow. Similar trends are seen in other developing countries. Expanding legal protections for women and girls is important, but without efforts to increase their presence in education, the workforce, leadership, and the digital world, true equality will remain elusive. Without these changes, the cycle of abuse, exclusion, and inequality will continue.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article