Pakistan: No forum to address mental health issues

As a large portion of adult life is spent at work, creating healthy workplaces is both an ethical and economic necessity. Ignoring mental health at work leads to burnout, anxiety, and depression, while supportive environments allow employees to thrive professionally and personally.

Globally, workplace stress and mental health issues are receiving more attention, but in Pakistan, the situation remains concerning. An estimated 10% of the population—about 20 million people—suffer from mental health disorders. Despite these numbers, mental health is stigmatized, particularly in workplaces, where discussing it is often seen as a weakness. Job insecurity, heavy workloads, and limited access to mental health resources further aggravate the issue, forcing many employees to suffer in silence.

For a developing country like Pakistan, where economic pressures already strain the workforce, addressing mental health at work is critical. Low wages and poor working conditions, especially in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and the growing digital economy, worsen the problem. Employees often hesitate to seek help, fearing judgment or incompetence, leading to untreated mental health issues, reduced productivity, absenteeism, and high turnover rates—factors that impact the national economy.

Pakistan lacks institutional support and policies to address workplace mental health. Unlike many developed nations that offer employee assistance programs and mental health training, such initiatives are rare in Pakistan’s corporate and industrial sectors. This gap highlights the need for cultural change and legislative reforms to promote mental well-being at work.

The Covid-19 pandemic further spotlighted the importance of mental health, as remote work blurred boundaries between work and personal life, increasing stress. The emphasis on mental health at work is timely, urging employers to rethink employee support.

This World Mental Health Day calls for mental health at work to become a priority. Pakistan must engage in conversations about workplace mental health to foster an inclusive, productive, and healthier workforce.

