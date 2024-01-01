English
Axios: Elon Musk poured $80Mln into Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Shafaqna English- Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, poured $80Mln into Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, marking a dramatic shift from his previous stance on politics.

As reported by Axios on Saturday, Musk, who once claimed he would refrain from making political donations, has now funneled tens of millions into supporting Trump’s re-election efforts.

Musk’s financial backing, estimated at around $80 million through his America PAC, is part of a broader strategy to assist Trump in critical areas, including voter outreach and digital advocacy. His growing influence in the campaign also includes regular communication with the former president, contributing to get-out-the-vote initiatives in key battleground states.

Sources: Al Mayadeen 

www.shafaqna.com

