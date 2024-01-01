13 Environmental Principles in Holy Quran and Sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English– The American Journal of Environmental Protection has published the paper “Environmental Principles in the Holy Koran and the Sayings of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]” written by Djamel Ghernaout in 2017.

According to Shafaqna, this paper reviews the Islamic principles from the viewpoint of environmental principles. Hence, the nature, in its large meaning, and environment, in its restricted meaning, are focused via an arrangement with the Islamic principles. Regarding nature in Islam, some basic concepts are mentioned below:

1- Considering the environmental problems such as global warming, air pollution, water pollution and wastewater pollution, planting a palm-cutting may be the best solution.

2- Taking care of animals and not killing and torturing them and also the necessity of treating them kindly is indisputable in Islam.

3- The most important issue in Islam is the environment.

4- The axial Islamic basic of Tawheed (Unity of God) is the most significant basic of Islam’s vision of nature. This idea includes the union and equity of all God’s creations in adoring The Creator. In this regard, there is balance that should not be violated at any level, whether at the level of the harmony of nature or in the spheres of human justice, morality or daily commerce.

5- There is a fair consideration for all flora and fauna as created by God, with no exceptional consideration to men. The ecological catastrophes are due to human beings’ mislaying eyesight of the common good of the globe and its interconnection. Just that human beings realize the fair reason of all beings to live in the nature in the correct equilibrium, their works will conduct to the demolition of these beings and consequently, devastation of the global equilibrium.

6- There is a significant affirmation on Trusteeship in Islam. At the time that Islam, conforming to Tawheed, imagined humankind as inherent to the nature, it grants them a major function of Trusteeship in direction to the earth. The man is nominated a trustee (steward, guardian) or Khalifah and contains preserving or controlling himself and others, simultaneously the understanding of others extends beyond people to the larger nature or universe. This ‘trusteeship’ of the man in the Universe does not denote that he has been granted an authority to misuse nature for his proper interests. On the contrary, this trusteeship requires the circulation of justice, truth, good deeds and virtue by the man. As a trustee for the nature, the Muslim has to protect the nature but also fertilize it—in cohesion with maintaining the equilibrium.

7- Human beings, as persons and as a society, create a part of the environment and as a consequence in Islam should to be greatly esteemed. As fraction of the equilibrium, esteeming humans is associated with esteeming the larger nature.

8- Islam forbids misuse and greed to a great extent. Overindulgence, misuse, greed and dishonesty are affairs that should load heavily the Muslim conscience. A great emphasis is given to the covering or defensive aspect in Islamic community principles and this expands to protecting the nature.

9- The unity of Islamic generations one with the other is one of the most vital Islamic principles. The concern to safeguard the environment and also the wider nature originates from this identification with next generations. Having a monopolism of wealth extracted from environment and God’s creations at the charge of next generations is not permitted for one generation.

10- Admiration of the elegance of God’s creations in Islam gives ingeniousness for a trusteeship that will properly protect the nature. Muslims are invited to explore greatly into nature and to love and contemplate on its greatness, including its arrangement, proportionality, flora and fauna. In the Holy Quran, animals are reported for their loveliness and as an indication of The Creator. Through understandings of the biography and Sayings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we are permitted to build true Islamic environmental ethics and reveal a large way of originative and original decisions in the modern situation.

11- The color green is the most preferred color for Muslims. It constitutes an ‘intense sensation’ of the value of nature for God and Muslims.

12- Natural equilibrium can be kept for the future through reviving the Islamic lifestyle and Islamic government.

13- Islamic life is critically essential for the protection and promotion of natural resources. There are three characteristics of this life: (a) ecological awareness, (b) naturalness, and (c) fellow-feeling. All these characteristics have strong support for the nature.

Source: researchgate

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article.