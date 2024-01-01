Türkiye: Magnific Blue Mosque of Istanbul [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The Sultanahmet Mosque, popularly known as the Blue Mosque, is a stunning example of Ottoman architecture in Türkiye. Constructed between 1609 and 1616 by architect Mehmet Ağa, it was commissioned by Sultan Ahmed I to rival the grandeur of the neighboring Hagia Sophia Mosque.

The mosque’s unique design features a central dome, measuring 23.5 meters in diameter and 43 meters in height. The Blue Mosque derives its name from the over 20,000 handmade Iznik tiles, adorned with intricate tulip, rose, carnation, and lily motifs, that illuminate its interior through 260 windows.

One distinguishing aspect of the Blue Mosque is its six minarets, a feature that was initially controversial due to its association with the Prophet’s mosque in Mecca, which also had six minarets at the time. Legend has it that this resulted from a misunderstanding of the Sultan’s decree for altın minaret (gold minarets) as altı minaret (six minarets). This was later resolved by adding a seventh minaret to the mosque in Mecca.

As a functional mosque, the Blue Mosque is closed to tourists during prayer times but generally welcomes visitors from 9 am until dusk each day, excluding 90 minutes during prayer times and two hours during Friday noon prayers. Visitors are encouraged to dress modestly, with shawls and outer garments available at the entrance if needed.

The outside of the mosque’s area also features the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum, the Grand Bazaar, and several significant historical structures, making it a must-visit destination for history and architecture enthusiasts.

Source: Istanbul Tour Studio

Photo source: Wikipedia

