Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:62-63)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The True Narration

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَهُوَ الْقَصَصُ الْحَقُّ ۚ وَمَا مِنْ إِلَٰهٍ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۚ وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ ‎﴿٦٢﴾‏ فَإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ بِالْمُفْسِدِينَ ‎﴿٦٣﴾‏

3:62 Indeed, this is the true narration. And there is no deity except Allah (SWT). And indeed, Allah (SWT) is the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

3:63 But if they turn away, then indeed – Allah (SWT) is Knowing of the corrupters.

Commentary: Verse 3:62 emphasizes that the story of Prophet Isa (AS) narrated in the preceding Verses is the only truth (إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَهُوَ الْقَصَصُ الْحَقُّ), not the Christians’ claim that he was Divine and the son of God. This latter point is further emphasized by stating, “And there is no deity except Allah (SWT),” (وَمَا مِنْ إِلَٰهٍ إِلَّا اللَّهُ) and “Indeed, Allah (SWT) is the Exalted in Might, the Wise.” (وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ)

The prefixed particle Lām (لَ) in “Lahuwa” (لَهُوَ) is usually translated as “surely” or “indeed” and is used to add emphasis [1]. Hence, the phrase (إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَهُوَ الْقَصَصُ الْحَقُّ) means, “Indeed this (story), surely it is the true narration.”

Verse 3:64 reassures the Prophet that those who reject the account of Prophet Isa (AS) in the Qur’an, despite solid evidence, are not seeking the truth. They are corrupt, and God knows the corrupt people (فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ بِالْمُفْسِدِينَ).

The Quran presents logical arguments against the divinity of Prophet Isa (AS). Those who still claim his divinity despite these arguments are troublemakers seeking to undermine people’s beliefs.

[1] Al-Mizan, Vol. 3, P. 358