Poll: More than one in five young adults in USA defend Hitler

Shafaqna English- More than one in five young adults in the United States defend the late German dictator, Adolf Hitler, according to recent poll.

The survey, conducted by the polling firm J.L. Partners and sponsored by the British tabloid The Daily Mail, asked likely American voters whether they believed the infamous Nazi dictator had some “good ideas” or if he was “evil and had no redeeming features.”

An alarming 21% of respondents aged 18 to 29 agreed that Hitler had some “good ideas”, while another 20% were unsure.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

