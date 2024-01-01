Iraq: Excavation in Babil uncovers 478 artifacts from ancient civilizations

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) announced that 478 artifacts have been found in the Babil governorate.

In a statement, SBAH said that the Missions Follow-up Committee, accompanied by the Director of Excavations Department, visited the site numbered 19/3 in Sector 38 of Al-Fayyadiya district, to review the work of the archaeological mission operating in Babil governorate.

“During the visit, the head of the committee received a detailed explanation from the mission leader regarding the findings of the excavation. The site is divided into two sections, labeled (A) and (B). The southern section (A) covers an area of 6 dunums and consists of two layers: the first layer, dating back to Sassanid period, has been removed due to bulldozing and natural factors, while the second layer dates to the ancient Babylonian period.

