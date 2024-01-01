Hasht-e Subh Daily: Academic freedom in Afghanistan under threat

Shafaqna English- Researchers and students in Afghanistan, are facing widespread and frequent attacks on academic freedom and institutional independence, Scholars in Risk, in its “Academic Freedom Monitoring Project” report, highlighted.

The organization notes that the Taliban have confiscated books that contradict Hanafi jurisprudence and arrested several university professors who facilitated education for women. It also states that annual reports on academic freedom show that in authoritarian societies with weak rule of law, researchers’ rights to freely conduct research, teach, and speak have long been compromised through targeted killings, disappearances, arrests, and prosecutions. The report emphasizes that educational systems are often caught in the crossfire of armed conflicts, with universities, researchers, and students becoming direct or collateral targets.

The report further explains that the Taliban have imposed policies in Afghanistan to tighten control over educational content. These actions include directives to universities and libraries to replace texts contradicting Hanafi jurisprudence.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com