Shafaqna English- The “AI Safety Clock” aims to raise awareness about the growing dangers of uncontrolled artificial general intelligence (AGI). Set at 29 minutes to midnight, it reflects how close we are to a potential tipping point where AGI could pose existential threats, Time wrote.

The clock tracks three key factors: AI’s increasing sophistication, its autonomy, and its integration into critical infrastructures like energy grids, financial markets, and military systems. While AI remains mostly under human control, advances in machine learning, neural networks, and autonomous systems demand immediate attention.

As AI technology becomes more advanced, it could gain access to critical infrastructure, heightening risks. For instance, an autonomous AI could potentially manipulate energy grids, financial markets, or military weapons without human intervention.

The article also highlights AI’s darker sides, such as its use in misinformation campaigns, including those that affected the 2016 U.S. presidential election. These challenges emphasize the urgency of establishing safeguards to prevent AGI from becoming an existential threat to humanity.

