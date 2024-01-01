English Councils: Government housing targets unfair

Shafaqna English- English Councils have raised the alarm over what they describe as unrealistic government targets for new housing.

Local authorities have also complained that targets under the proposed new national planning policy framework (NPPF) for England are sometimes totally unrealistic, both in terms of what can be built and, in some cases, the amount of homes needed.

It follows earlier concerns that the wording of the NPPF, which is being consulted on, could result in large expanses of pristine green belt being built over so councils can reach their targets.

Sources: Guardian

