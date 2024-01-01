Pope appeals for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon to be respected

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis called for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon to be respected.

Following a series of recent incidents in which at least four UN peacekeepers were wounded after coming under fire from the Israeli army, Pope Francis has appealed for the troops to be “respected.”

The appeal came as the Pope once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, urging the parties to “pursue the paths of diplomacy and dialogue to achieve peace”.

“War is an illusion,” the Pope continued, “It will never bring peace, it will never bring security. It is a defeat for everyone, especially for those who believe themselves invincible.”

“I pray for all the victims,” he added, “for the displaced, for the hostages – who I hope will be released immediately – and I pray that this great needless suffering, generated by hatred and revenge, will soon come to an end.”

He called emphatically for a stop to air strikes against the civilian population: “No more killing of innocents!”.