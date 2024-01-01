English
Sudan:At least 23 people killed in air strike in Khartoum

Shafaqna English– At least 23 people killed in an air strike in Sudan’s Khartoum, according to a Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers .

“Twenty-three people were confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded” and taken to hospital after “military air strikes on Saturday afternoon on the main market” in southern Khartoum, the youth-led Emergency Response Rooms said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

According to the UN, more than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people,

Source:TRTWORLD

