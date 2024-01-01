India:Muslims are subject to a lot of discrimination after restaurants forced to display names of all their employees

Shafaqna English- Muslims in India face discrimination after two states brought in a policy making it mandatory for restaurants to publicly display the names of all their employees.

Muslims say they have been fired from their jobs and face the closure of their businesses.The policy was first introduced by Yogi Adityanath, the hardline Hindu monk who is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Last month the state of Himachal Pradesh, governed by the opposition Congress party, announced it would also make it compulsory for all names of workers and employees to be put on display.

Both state governments have said it is to ensure compliance with health and safety rules and vending regulations in the north Indian states. However, locals and activists have alleged that the new rules are instead a thinly veiled attack on Muslim workers and establishments.

Names in India widely signify religion and caste and there are growing fears among Muslim business owners in Uttar Pradesh that this will lead to targeted attacks or economic boycotts, particularly by hardline Hindu groups that are active in the state.