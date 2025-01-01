Facts about conflict resolution in the life of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]

Shafaqna English– The International Journal of Religion and Spirituality in Society has published the paper “Conflict Resolution Forms in the Life of Prophet Muhammad” written by Recep Dogan in 2014.

According to Shafaqna, this paper investigates the life and leadership skills of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in order to discover conflict resolution forms that may offer solutions to current global problems and challenges faced by the world’s nations. Essential characteristics of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) are mentioned below:

1. Characteristics of the leadership of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)

The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) eradicated barbarism and savagery completely in the Arabian Peninsula and embedded all commendable virtues in the hearts of the people who both lived and traversed through the area with limited means and facing intense and aggressive opposition. He did not achieve his exceptional influence and swift popularity through domination and physical force nor through military action or design; rather, he embodied his teachings through his actions and then put his actions into words. Hence, his preaching became immediately accepted by his followers, it penetrated the hearts of all those he saw and began communicating with. His unique gift was to gain the love and confidence of his people by becoming the beloved of their hearts, the teacher of their minds, the trainer of their souls, and the ruler of their spirits. He purified them of their immoral habits and traditions during his prophethood and instilled in their hearts moral values in such a way that they became second nature through his teachings.

2. Respect for other faiths

Worthy leaders are respectful of other people’s ideas and faiths. Even though they may not agree with some of their opinions, they listen with tolerance and care, aware of not causing offence to anyone. Debates should take place in an environment that promotes interfaith dialogue, mutual respect and friendship with various religions. According to Quran’s verse, various consciences, nations, religions and books can unite on one essential concept and word of truth, and Islam has instructed the human realm in such a wide, open and true path of salvation supported by laws of freedom. Interfaith dialogue is not limited to Arab or non-Arab people, rather religious progress is possible through expanding universally and in unison and not by being separate from one another. Repulsive manners, condemnation or rudeness have no place in conveying the Islamic message.

3. Politics of consultation and counseling

Consultation is of extreme importance in Islam, especially in public affairs. The Prophet (pbuh) established this principle among his followers via consulting them even about his personal affairs; he said: “Whoever takes counsel, does not regret it in the end”. A true leader achieves the love and loyalty of his people, as did Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

4. His demeanor towards His followers

The Prophet (pbuh) had a considerable ability to appoint the best people for the correct job. His judgment of their skills, abilities and limitations meant he never had to change their appointed position since he always chose the most suitable person. Rather than being a leader who simply addressed practical concerns, the Prophet (pbuh) recognized that people have several capabilities with their own inherent needs, including the mind, intellect, heart, and soul. On any occasion, he was cautious of these intrinsic and inherent human capabilities and satisfied the needs and demands of his followers sufficiently that was led to their complete loyalty and acceptance of him as their leader and solver of their problems. They combined speech with action, knowledge with practice, and action with contemplation and thus there was no higher rank in faith left for them to attain.

5. Eschewing and abolishing racism

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was able to successfully and effectively remove racism and discrimination through his words as well as his actions. He imprinted in the hearts of the Muslims that superiority is not by birth or color or blood, but through morality and piety.

6. Respect for women

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was very respectful towards women and protected their rights, encouraging his Companions to do the same. During his prophethood, women started to experience true love, honor and respect by means of the Islamic teachings. In his manners towards women, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was very polite and friendly, wishing them to be comfortable and not worry about their behavior.

7. Warm environment to build real friendship

The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was a spiritual leader, a proficient military leader, a leader of society, the best teacher and a judge. Simultaneously, he was a warm human being with a wonderful sense of humor that he often used to boost the morale of his followers and build friendship and support. The Prophet’s (pbuh) humor was on the basis of truth. Besides being a capable leader in every sense, the Prophet (pbuh) was a dear friend, relative and beloved companion. His sense of humor brought warmth and love to those who were around him. He never passed someone without a smile.

