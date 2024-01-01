Reuters: Space Powers and Private Firms Compete at Milan IAC

Shafaqna English- The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) is currently taking place in Milan, with a strong focus on the intensifying global space race, particularly regarding lunar exploration. This year, private companies like SpaceX are playing a significant role alongside national space agencies, especially as the U.S. and China vie for leadership in space, Reuters reports.



NASA is heavily investing in its Artemis program to send humans back to the Moon, while China continues to expand its Tiangong space station. Meanwhile, Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, is absent from the event due to geopolitical tensions following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Private-sector participation, driven largely by companies like SpaceX, is critical, with the U.S. relying on firms for future space initiatives, including replacements for the aging International Space Station, which will retire by 2030. Europe, too, is grappling with the need for more independent access to space and is working to boost its satellite and launcher capacities.

This year’s IAC has drawn record participation from students and professionals, showcasing the growing interest in space technologies and highlighting the increasingly competitive nature of international space efforts.

Source: Reuters

