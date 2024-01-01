Polls: Kamala Harris losing ground to Donald Trump in USA 2024 presidential election

Shafaqna English- Kamala Harris is losing ground to Donald Trump with less than four weeks before USA presidential race, a series of polls suggest.

Harris’s lead over Trump has narrowed or vanished outright as the race for the White House approaches the final stretch, according to three polls released on Sunday.

In the latest NBC News poll, the Democratic and Republican nominees are tied nationally at 48 percent ahead of the November 5 vote, a turnaround from a five-point lead for Harris in the same survey last month.

