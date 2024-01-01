[Video] God (SWT) Hates Me!

Shafaqna English- It is the most fundamental question of our lives. It is the most intimidating question. It is the most awkward question. Yet a question which has always existed in the minds of human beings. Is God (SWT) an illusion? Does God (SWT) really exist? If he really does exist why is there so much injustice around the world? If he really sees everything; why does he ignore the innocent children who die every single day from war, hunger and pain? If he hears everything; why does he not hear the cries of the innocent refuges and war victims or victims of assault, rape, and violence? Sayed Jawad Qazwini, explains about this.

www.shafaqna.com