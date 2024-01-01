English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] God (SWT) Hates Me!

0

Shafaqna English- It is the most fundamental question of our lives. It is the most intimidating question. It is the most awkward question. Yet a question which has always existed in the minds of human beings. Is God (SWT) an illusion? Does God (SWT) really exist? If he really does exist why is there so much injustice around the world? If he really sees everything; why does he ignore the innocent children who die every single day from war, hunger and pain? If he hears everything; why does he not hear the cries of the innocent refuges and war victims or victims of assault, rape, and violence? Sayed Jawad Qazwini, explains about this.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Sermon of Imam Zain Al-Abideen (AS) in the Palace of Yazid

parniani

Understand The Quran: Surah Al-Fatiha

parniani

Does My Child Have to Fast? [Video]

parniani

[Video] Commentary of Surah Az-Zumar

parniani

[Video] Commentary of Surah Sad

parniani

[Video] Commentary of Surah As-Saffat

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.